UrduPoint.com

US Embassy Urges American Citizens Staying In Russia To Leave Country Immediately

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 04:00 PM

US Embassy Urges American Citizens Staying in Russia to Leave Country Immediately

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The US Embassy in Moscow has urged American citizens to refrain from traveling to Russia, and those already in the country to leave it immediately.

"U.S. citizens should not travel to Russia and those residing or travelling in Russia should depart Russia immediately while limited commercial travel options remain," the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

The US Embassy issued a similar warning back in February after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, and has not changed the recommendation since then. As the reason for the warning, the embassy cited the mobilization that had begun in Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia February From

Recent Stories

"I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran ..

"I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran Khan to leaked audio

20 seconds ago
 World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

24 minutes ago
 Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

28 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minist ..

Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minister

31 minutes ago
 Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan, England will lock horns at Lahore's Gadd ..

Pakistan, England will lock horns at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium today

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.