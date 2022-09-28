US Embassy Urges American Citizens Staying in Russia to Leave Country Immediately

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The US Embassy in Moscow has urged American citizens to refrain from traveling to Russia, and those already in the country to leave it immediately.

"U.S. citizens should not travel to Russia and those residing or travelling in Russia should depart Russia immediately while limited commercial travel options remain," the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

The US Embassy issued a similar warning back in February after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, and has not changed the recommendation since then. As the reason for the warning, the embassy cited the mobilization that had begun in Russia.