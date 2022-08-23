UrduPoint.com

US Embassy Urges Americans To Leave Ukraine Over Strike Scare

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2022 | 05:20 PM

US Embassy Urges Americans to Leave Ukraine Over Strike Scare

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The US Embassy in Kiev issued a security alert on Tuesday, urging Americans to leave Ukraine as soon as possible, after the Department of State claimed Russia was preparing to strike civilian targets.

"The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to depart Ukraine now using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so," the updated advisory read.

The Department of State, it said, has information that Russia is "stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days.

"

The embassy recommended that Americans remain vigilant and monitor major news outlets for official guidance if an attack occurs.

The Russian Defense Ministry has denied targeting civilian infrastructure. The security operation in Ukraine, which is in its sixth month, aims to liberate the eastern Donbas region and guarantee the security of Russia's western borders, Moscow has repeatedly insisted.

