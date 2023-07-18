Open Menu

US Embassy Warns Of Legal Problems Of Bringing Medical Marijuana To Armenia

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The US Embassy in Yerevan informed Americans on Tuesday that medical marijuana is illegal in Armenia and that bringing it into the country could cause legal problems or deny entry.

"Medical marijuana, CBD (cannabidiol), and other THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) products are illegal under Armenian law.

Passengers are routinely denied entry or run into legal issues for possession of drugs," the embassy wrote on social media.

The embassy also advised American visitors to familiarize themselves with local laws before entering Armenia.

The non-medical use of cannabis has been legalized and regulated in Uruguay, Canada, and 23 US states. Colombia partially decriminalized its use for recreational purposes, while Germany, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Switzerland are currently discussing cannabis legalization.

