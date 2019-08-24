US Embassy Warns of Possible Violence at 'Alternative' Ukraine Independence Day March

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) Americans should avoid an "alternative march" at the end of an official Ukrainian Independence Day parade on Saturday because of the threat of violence, the US Embassy said in a travel alert.

"At approximately 11:30 a.m., an alternative march will begin at Shevchenko University and proceed to Maidan Square," the alert said on Friday.

"Organizers have stated that the march will be peaceful, but confrontations with security forces are possible."

The alert made no mention of possible violence at a three hour parade prior to the march, but warned observers to expect a heavy police presence in the area in addition to bag searches and road closures.

The US Embassy advised Americans to carry their US passport, avoid large crowds and demonstrations, monitor local media and keep a low profile.