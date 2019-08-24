UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Embassy Warns Of Possible Violence At 'Alternative' Ukraine Independence Day March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 02:30 AM

US Embassy Warns of Possible Violence at 'Alternative' Ukraine Independence Day March

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) Americans should avoid an "alternative march" at the end of an official Ukrainian Independence Day parade on Saturday because of the threat of violence, the US Embassy said in a travel alert.

"At approximately 11:30 a.m., an alternative march will begin at Shevchenko University and proceed to Maidan Square," the alert said on Friday.

"Organizers have stated that the march will be peaceful, but confrontations with security forces are possible."

The alert made no mention of possible violence at a three hour parade prior to the march, but warned observers to expect a heavy police presence in the area in addition to bag searches and road closures.

The US Embassy advised Americans to carry their US passport, avoid large crowds and demonstrations, monitor local media and keep a low profile.

Related Topics

Police Road Alert Independence March Media

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of India arrives in UAE

2 hours ago

International Koktebel Jazz Party Festival in Crim ..

3 hours ago

World must stamp out persecution of religious grou ..

3 hours ago

Lahore High Court suspends notification for amendm ..

3 hours ago

Chief Minister Balochistan inaugurates water suppl ..

3 hours ago

US Chamber of Commerce Rejects Trump's Order to Ha ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.