MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The US Embassy in Russia said on Friday that the Russian government notified it of its intention to postpone the ban on the diplomatic mission to employ local residents, and therefore routine US citizen services will be temporarily resumed.

"The Russian government has informed U.S.

Embassy Moscow of its intent to postpone the prohibition of U.S. Mission Russia's employment of foreign nationals. Consequently, through July 16, U.S. Embassy Moscow will temporarily resume routine U.S. citizen services, including passport services, Consular Reports of Birth Abroad, and limited notarial services," the embassy said in a statement.