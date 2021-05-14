UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Embassy Was Notified Of Russia's Intent To Postpone Ban On Locals Employment

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

US Embassy Was Notified of Russia's Intent to Postpone Ban on Locals Employment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The US Embassy in Russia said on Friday that the Russian government notified it of its intention to postpone the ban on the diplomatic mission to employ local residents, and therefore routine US citizen services will be temporarily resumed.

"The Russian government has informed U.S.

Embassy Moscow of its intent to postpone the prohibition of U.S. Mission Russia's employment of foreign nationals. Consequently, through July 16, U.S. Embassy Moscow will temporarily resume routine U.S. citizen services, including passport services, Consular Reports of Birth Abroad, and limited notarial services," the embassy said in a statement.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia July Government Employment

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

52 minutes ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

2 hours ago

Free entry to Sharjah museums on International Mus ..

2 hours ago

Japan adds 3 more prefectures to virus state of em ..

2 hours ago

India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 3 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.