US Embassy's Vehicles Arrive At Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 11:30 AM

US Embassy's Vehicles Arrive at Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport

SHEREMETYEVO AIRPORT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Two jeeps with the US Embassy's plates have arrived at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

According to eyewitnesses, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan, who is going to leave for the United States, got out of one of the jeeps and went to the lounge for diplomatic delegations without talking to reporters.

Diplomatic sources told Sputnik that Sullivan would leave for London at 10:00 Moscow time (07:00 GMT).

Earlier in the day, the US embassy confirmed to RIA Novosti that Sullivan had left the diplomatic mission and was on his way to Washington to visit family and hold consultations with the US presidential administration. He is set to return to Moscow in the coming weeks.

