US Emergency Agency Earmarks $467Mln For New York To Offset COVID-19 Vaccination Costs

US Emergency Agency Earmarks $467Mln for New York to Offset COVID-19 Vaccination Costs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) New York will receive nearly a half-billion Dollars to help cover costs of administering COVID-19 vaccines, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The award provides $202,056,000.00 in federal funding to the City of New York Office of Management and Budget and $264,744,000 to the New York State Division of Budget to reimburse costs associated with emergency protective measures taken by the state to store, handle, transport, distribute and administer vaccines to reduce the spread the of the virus," the release said.

FEMA issues grants to help communities recover from disasters, with the coronavirus pandemic now included along with typical calamities such as earthquakes, floods and wildfires that are traditionally associated with the agency.

FEMA also awarded $76.6 million to the US territory of Puerto Rico, $216 million to the state of New Jersey and $2.5 million to the US Virgin Islands to help cover vaccination costs.

More Stories From World

