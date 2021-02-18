US Emergency Agency Supplying Texas With Generators, Water Amid Winter Storm - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is providing generators, blankets and water to residents in the US state of Texas as severe winter weather leaves millions without power, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"FEMA has supplied generators to Texas and is preparing to move diesel into the state to ensure the continued availability of backup power to keep critical infrastructure, including communications, hospitals, and water," Psaki said during a press briefing.

"FEMA is also supplying Texas with water and blankets at their request."

Psaki said the White House and FEMA are monitoring the situation in Texas as well as in other states impacted by the winter storm.

The Biden administration is working to quickly process requests for assistance from other states, Psaki added.

More than 3.1 million homes in Texas do not have power as of Wednesday morning due to the frigid temperatures affecting the state's energy infrastructure.