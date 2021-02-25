UrduPoint.com
US Emergency Agency Urges Americans To Donate Cash, Blood For Texans Hit By Winter Storms

Muhammad Irfan Thu 25th February 2021

US Emergency Agency Urges Americans to Donate Cash, Blood for Texans Hit by Winter Storms

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is urging Americans to donate cash and blood for victims of the winter storms in the US state of Texas.

"Full recovery takes time and requires support long after the storms have passed.

A blood donation or cash contribution will make a difference in someone's life and support those Texans in need," FEMA said in a press release on Thursday.

The release included links to the US Red Cross for potential blood donors as well as a list of charities that specialize in disaster recoveries and can put cash donations and volunteers to work.

At least 26 people died in Texas since a week-long blast of Arctic air earlier this month knocked out power and disrupted water supplies to nearly half the state.

