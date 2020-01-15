UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Emergency Workers Treat 26 Patients After Jet Fuel Dropped On School - Fire Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:50 AM

US Emergency Workers Treat 26 Patients After Jet Fuel Dropped on School - Fire Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Emergency workers in California are treating 26 patients who were injured after an aircraft dropped jet fuel on a school playground, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said in a statement.

"Patient count updated to 17 children, 9 adults.

All minor injuries w/ no transports to local hospital from school," the statement said on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said an aircraft approaching the city's international airport dropped jet fuel on an elementary school playground.

Firefighters were able to confirm the substance dropped on the playground was jet fuel and there are no evacuation orders for the immediate area, the statement said.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Los Angeles All From Airport

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Zaab ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

3 hours ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

3 hours ago

Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador in ..

3 hours ago

UN Calls on Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal to Preser ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.