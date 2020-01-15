US Emergency Workers Treat 26 Patients After Jet Fuel Dropped on School - Fire Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Emergency workers in California are treating 26 patients who were injured after an aircraft dropped jet fuel on a school playground, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said in a statement.

"Patient count updated to 17 children, 9 adults.

All minor injuries w/ no transports to local hospital from school," the statement said on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said an aircraft approaching the city's international airport dropped jet fuel on an elementary school playground.

Firefighters were able to confirm the substance dropped on the playground was jet fuel and there are no evacuation orders for the immediate area, the statement said.