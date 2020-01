US Emergency Workers Treating 23 Patients After Jet Fuel Dropped on School - Fire Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Emergency workers in California are treating 23 patients who were injured after an aircraft dropped jet fuel on a school playground, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said in a statement.

"[Seventeen] children and 6 adults (23 patients total) all complaining of minor injuries being [treated] by paramedics and fire-fighters," the statement said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said an aircraft approaching the city's international airport dropped jet fuel on an elementary school playground.