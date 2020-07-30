UrduPoint.com
US Emphasizes Israel's Need For Regional Military Edge In Annual Defense Talks - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:31 PM

US Emphasizes Israel's Need for Regional Military Edge in Annual Defense Talks - Pentagon

Acting US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy James Anderson and Israel's Director of Policy and Political Military Affairs Zohar Palti hosted this year's session of the US-Israel Defense Policy Advisory Group (DPAG), the Defense Department said in a readout of the session on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Acting US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy James Anderson and Israel's Director of Policy and Political Military Affairs Zohar Palti hosted this year's session of the US-Israel Defense Policy Advisory Group (DPAG), the Defense Department said in a readout of the session on Thursday.

"The two leaders discussed regional security challenges and ways to further strengthen US-Israel defense cooperation," the readout said.

DPAG sessions examine bilateral ties between the United States and Israel on an annual basis.

Anderson emphasized the United States' support "for maintaining Israel's qualitative military edge," the readout said.

The July 28-29 session was first DPAG held virtually due to novel coronavirus-related restrictions.

