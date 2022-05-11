US Emphasizes to Ukrainians Importance of Weapons Not Falling in Wrong Hands - Austin

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that he met with Ukrainian representatives and underscored the point that the country's authorities must ensure the weapons that are supplied to them do not fall into the wrong hands

"I emphasized the importance of accountability...

and how important it is to make sure that they are tracking, you know, the disposition of our sensitive equipment that's that's being deployed," Austin said.

The Defense Secretary noted that accountability is is an important issue to all, given that "we don't have people on the ground right now," which makes things "a bit difficult."

Austin also said he discussed this issue with Ukraine's Defense Minister Olieksii Reznikov in Kiev as well as with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and noted they assured him they were focused on tracking and safeguarding the weapons.