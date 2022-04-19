UrduPoint.com

US Encounters Over 221,000 Migrants On Southern Border In March, Sets New Record - CBP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 04:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) US immigration enforcement apprehended more than 221,000 migrants on the southern border in March, breaking a 22-year monthly record, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said.

CBP reported on Monday that 221,303 migrants were apprehended on the US southern border in March, breaking the monthly high record set in March 2000 when 220,063 migrants were apprehended on the US-Mexico border.

A majority of the migrants apprehended in March were single adults from Mexico and other countries not categorized as Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, according to CBP data.

More than a million migrants have been encountered on the US southern border since October, CBP reported.

The Biden administration is expected to terminate the Title 42 coronavirus-related health policy on May 23, which is a Trump-era policy that authorized US immigration officers to immediately turn away asylum-seeking migrants at the US southern border.

