US Encounters Record 125 People on Southern Border This Year on Terror Watchlist - CBP

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) US Border Patrol agents have apprehended a record all-time high 125 individuals along the US-Mexico border so far this year who are on the terrorist watchlist, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data revealed.

The CBP data released on Tuesday showed that so far in fiscal year 2023, which started in October, 125 individuals caught crossing illegally into the United States along the southern border are on the US terrorist watchlist.

The previous record was set last year when 98 individuals on the US terrorist watchlist were apprehended on the southern border.

The numbers over the last two years dwarf the number of individuals the Trump administration identified to be on the terrorist watch list who were encountered on the southern border.

Between 2017 to 2020, Border Patrol agents caught 11 people on the southern border who were on the US government's terrorist watchlist.