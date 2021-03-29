US Encouraged by Announcement Eritrean Troops to Exit Tigray - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The United States is encouraged by the announcement that Eritrean troops will leave the Tigray region, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

On Friday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali said that Eritrea has agreed to pull its forces from Ethiopia's restive border region of Tigray.

"We are encouraged by the [Ethiopian] Prime Minister's announcement that the state of Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces from Ethiopia," Psaki said during press briefing. "The immediate and complete withdrawal of Eritrean troops from Tigray will be an important step in de-escalating the conflict and restoring regional peace and stability."