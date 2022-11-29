US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Through Deconfliction Line - Pentagon

The United States is encouraged by recent calls with Russian counterparts through a deconfliction line and believes continued dialogue is critical, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday

The spokesperson responded to media reports claiming a deconfliction line between the US and Russian militaries has been used once since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February.

"The US retains several channels to discuss critical security issues with the Russians during a contingency or emergency for the purposes of preventing miscalculation, military incidents, and escalation," the spokesperson said. "We are encouraged by recent senior DoD (Defense Department) calls with Russian counterparts and believe continued dialogue is critical."