US Encourages All Moves Aimed At Bringing People Of Pakistan, India Closer: US State Deptt Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:39 PM

US encourages all moves aimed at bringing people of Pakistan, India closer: US state deptt spokesperson

US have welcomed positive movement forward on construction of Kartarpur corridor during the second round of talks between Pakistan and India

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) US have welcomed positive movement forward on construction of Kartarpur corridor during the second round of talks between Pakistan and India.US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said while talking to media men during a press briefing termed the Kartarpur corridor plan a good omen.She said that US supports and encourages all such steps which bring people of Pakistan and India closer.About Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan visit to US she said he is coming to US on an official visit next week and will meet president Donald Trump next week.It is pertinent to mention here that during press conference last week US state department spokesperson had not confirmed the reports about PM Imran Khan visit to US and this had given rise to speculations.

Later White House and Pakistan Foreign Office had confirmed PM Imran Khan visit to US.In a statement issued by White House spokesperson it was said that Donald Trump will welcome PM Imran Khan on his arrival at White House on July 22.

Further fortification of US-Pakistan ties will be the focus of PM Imran Khan visit to US.The White House spokesperson further said that cooperation between US and Pakistan is aimed at ensuring peace, stability and prosperity in the region.It was said in statement that matters related to anti terrorism , defence ,energy and trade will feature in the meeting between Donald Trump and Imran Khan.

The talks are aimed at bringing peace in South Asia and creating environment of abiding partnership between US and Pakistan.

