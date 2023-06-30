Open Menu

US Encourages Dialogue Between Xi, Zelenskyy To Continue - White House

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2023 | 09:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The United States encourages the dialogue between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to continue and not be a one-off, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday

"It's important that President Xi had a conversation with President Zelenskyy, we were glad to see that," Kirby said. "We would encourage that dialogue to continue, not have it be a one-off."

Kirby stressed that China could "potentially play a role in supporting some sort of negotiated peace settlement."

In April, Xi held a phone call with Zelenskyy at Kiev's request. The two presidents exchanged views on their countries' bilateral relations and the Ukraine crisis.

China pledged to send its special representative to Ukraine and other countries to hold in-depth consultations on the settlement of the crisis.

On February 24, one year after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, China released a 12-point document entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," which underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that some of the provisions of the plan could be a basis for a peace settlement, "if the West and Kiev are ready for it."

