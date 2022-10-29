UrduPoint.com

US Encourages Kosovo To Extend Deadline For New License Plate Plan - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2022 | 01:50 AM

US Encourages Kosovo to Extend Deadline for New License Plate Plan - State Dept.

Washington (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Biden administration officials are pressing their Kosovo counterparts that in the interest of keeping the peace they should delay the date to implement a new license plate plan, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"The United States, alongside our international partners, urges the government of Kosovo to extend the implementation period for the new license plate regime," Price said. "Kosovo has the right to implement the license plate regime under the Brussels Agreement, but an extension of the timeline is in the interest of making progress on the EU-facilitated dialogue to normalize Kosovo-Serbia relations."

Price said the United States is disappointed and concerned that the Kosovo government has rejected requests from its international partners to normalize relations with Serbia.

"Kosovo and Serbia should urgently and flexibly work to reach a comprehensive agreement on normalized relations, centered on mutual recognition," Price said.

"It is important that both parties reduce inflammatory rhetoric and undertake concrete actions to demonstrate their commitment to constructive collaboration to ensure a stable and prosperous future for the region."

The Albanians in Kosovo have pressured ethnic Serbs to abide by a new rule and get the Pristina-issued plates on their vehicles. Those who do so, will not have to pay taxes or registration fees if they complete the process done before October 31, a day before the new rule comes into force.

Serbia does not recognize its forcefully captured province of Kosovo and Metohija as a state. Forcing Albanian license plates on Serbs in Kosovo would also be forcing them to accept it as a state, something that Serbs and other non-Albanians vehemently object to. UN Resolution 1244 explicitly states that Kosovo and Metohija belongs to Serbia.

