UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Encourages Stability In N. Ireland As UK, EU Implement Brexit Provisions - Blinken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:46 AM

US Encourages Stability in N. Ireland as UK, EU Implement Brexit Provisions - Blinken

The Untied States will continue to encourage the European Union and the United Kingdom to prioritize economic and political stability in Northern Ireland as the Brexit-related provisions are being implemented

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) The Untied States will continue to encourage the European Union and the United Kingdom to prioritize economic and political stability in Northern Ireland as the Brexit-related provisions are being implemented.

"As the United Kingdom and the European Union begin implementing Brexit-related provisions, we will continue to encourage them to prioritize political and economic stability in Northern Ireland," Blinken said.

Related Topics

European Union Ireland United Kingdom

Recent Stories

UAE witnessed outcomes of successful strategies to ..

47 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED9.9 bn in market cap in two ses ..

2 hours ago

Dr Firdous has right to highlight public grievance ..

1 minute ago

Blinken Says New US Policy on North Korea Centers ..

1 minute ago

UN Chief Welcomes Tajik-Kyrgyz Ceasefire - Spokesp ..

2 minutes ago

MQM-P calls for more arrangements of beds, oxygen, ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.