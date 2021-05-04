US Encourages Stability in N. Ireland as UK, EU Implement Brexit Provisions - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) The Untied States will continue to encourage the European Union and the United Kingdom to prioritize economic and political stability in Northern Ireland as the Brexit-related provisions are being implemented.

"As the United Kingdom and the European Union begin implementing Brexit-related provisions, we will continue to encourage them to prioritize political and economic stability in Northern Ireland," Blinken said.