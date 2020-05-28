UrduPoint.com
US Ending Iran Deal Sanctions Waivers After 60-Day Wind-Down Period - Pompeo

Thu 28th May 2020 | 01:10 AM

US Ending Iran Deal Sanctions Waivers After 60-Day Wind-Down Period - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The United States is suspending sanctions waivers related to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - better known as the Iran nuclear agreement - after a 60-day wind-down period, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a release on Wednesday.

"Today, I am announcing the end of the sanctions waiver covering all remaining JCPOA-originating nuclear projects in Iran - the Arak reactor conversion, the provision of enriched uranium for the Tehran Research Reactor and the export of Iran's spent and scrap research reactor fuel," Pompeo said. "The sanctions waiver covering these activities will end following a final 60-day wind-down period allowing companies and entities involved in these activities to cease their operations."

