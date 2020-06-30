US Ends Defense Equipment Exports to Hong Kong - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The United States is ending exports of defense equipment and sensitive dual-use technologies to Hong Kong, placing them under same restrictions that exist for China, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Monday.

"The United States will today end exports of US-origin defense equipment and will take steps toward imposing the same restrictions on US defense and dual-use technologies to Hong Kong as it does for China," Pompeo said.

The Secretary of State explained that the United States is forced to take this action to protect its national security because Washington can no longer distinguish between the export of controlled items to Hong Kong or to mainland China.

"We cannot risk these items falling into the hands of the People's Liberation Army, whose Primary purpose is to uphold the dictatorship of the CCP by any means necessary," Pompeo said.