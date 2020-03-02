US Ends Sanctions Against Two Russian Energy Companies - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The US government removed sanctions against two independent Russian energy companies, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a press release on Monday.

"The following deletions have been made to OFAC's SDN [Specially Designated Nationals] List.

.. Nezavisimaya Neftegazovaya [and] Primornefteproduct," the release said.

Nezavisimaya Neftegazovaya is an oil and gas company based in Moscow. Primornefteproduct is a petroleum company with gas stations based in Vladivostok.