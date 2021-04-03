UrduPoint.com
US Ends Sanctions, Visa Restrictions Against International Criminal Court Staff - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) The United States ended the sanctions and visa restrictions it had imposed on personnel of the International Criminal Court, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday.

"Today, President [Joe] Biden revoked Executive Order 13928 on 'Blocking Property of Certain Persons Associated with the International Criminal Court (ICC),' ending the threat and imposition of economic sanctions and visa restrictions in connection with the Court," Blinken said. "As a result, the sanctions imposed by the previous administration against ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and Phakiso Mochochoko, the Head of the Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division of the Office of the Prosecutor, have been lifted."

The Biden administration also terminated the policy from 2019 that imposed visa restrictions on certain ICC personnel, Blinken added.

