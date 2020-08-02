US Ends Search for 8 Troops Missing After California Training Accident - Marine Corps

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) The search for eight US servicemen who went missing in an accident during a training exercise has been concluded, with all of them presumed dead, the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force said.

On Thursday, an amphibious assault vehicle carrying 15 marines and one sailor sank off the Southern California coast during a drill, resulting in eight people missing, one marine dead and two others in critical condition.

"After an extensive 40-hour search, the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), and the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) concluded their search and rescue operation for seven missing Marines and one Sailor, today. All eight service members are presumed deceased," the force said in a statement.

The investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.