UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ends Travel Program For New Yorkers In Response To Immigrant Data Privacy Law - DHS

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 01:10 AM

US Ends Travel Program for New Yorkers in Response to Immigrant Data Privacy Law - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The Trump administration cut off New York residents from an expedited traveler program because of a state law that protects immigrant driver's license data, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced in a press release on Thursday.

Last summer, New York state passed the Driver's License Access and Privacy Act (known as the Green Light law) which allows undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver's license. The privacy provision blocks US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from accessing this data.

"In response to New York State implementing the... Green Light Law, acting Secretary Chad F. Wolf announced New York residents will no longer be eligible to apply for or renew their enrollment in certain Trusted Traveler Programs like Global Entry," the release said.

The Trusted travel Program allows participants to bypass onerous airport security measures. The ban affects up to 200,000 New York residents plus nearly 30,000 commercial truck drivers enrolled in a similar program at US-Canadian ports of entry.

Wolf said in the release that the Customs and Border Protection (CPB) needs motor vehicle records to assess whether Trusted Traveler participants and applicants are low risk.

ICE needs the information to investigate and build cases against terrorists and other criminals, Wolf said.

Related Topics

Driver Trump Vehicle New York Chad Border Criminals From Airport

Recent Stories

Joshua set for bout at Tottenham: promoter

30 minutes ago

Sindh govt to start restoration of Akram canal soo ..

30 minutes ago

Israel troops wounded in Jerusalem car-ramming as ..

30 minutes ago

Israeli Defense Forces to Boost Presence in West B ..

30 minutes ago

No Meeting Planned Yet Between Guterres, Abbas Nex ..

34 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal witness si ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.