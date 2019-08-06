UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ends Visa-free Entry For Visitors To North Korea

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 12:03 PM

US ends visa-free entry for visitors to North Korea

Washington on Monday revoked visa-free entry rights to the United States for foreigners who have visited North Korea in the past eight years, potentially dealing a new blow to the isolated country's nascent tourist industry

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Washington on Monday revoked visa-free entry rights to the United States for foreigners who have visited North Korea in the past eight years, potentially dealing a new blow to the isolated country's nascent tourist industry.

The US allows citizens of 38 countries -- including South Korea, Japan and France -- to enter for up to 90 days without a visa under a waiver programme.

But visitors who have travelled to eight countries including North Korea since March 1, 2011 are "no longer eligible", details posted Monday on the US Customs and Border Protection website showed, and they will have to apply for tourist or business visas.

The other seven countries -- most of them in the middle East -- were already on the exclusion list.

The change will affect tens of thousands of people from visa waiver countries who have gone to the North as tourists or for other purposes in recent years.

Related Topics

Business Washington France Japan South Korea United States North Korea Middle East March Visa Border From Industry

Recent Stories

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 3 ..

29 seconds ago

Xi encourages villagers to vitalize rural areas

2 minutes ago

China maritime museum receives donations from late ..

4 minutes ago

Chronic depression: Form of CBT may fail after 2 y ..

4 minutes ago

Could a cannabis substance replace opioid pain rel ..

4 minutes ago

Could the use of stomach acid drugs raise the risk ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.