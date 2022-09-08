US Energy Agency Forecasts Brent Oil at $98 Per Barrel by Year-End

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Brent crude is expected to average $98 per barrel by the fourth quarter of this year, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday in its prediction for the global oil benchmark that is trading $10 lower to the forecast.

"The possibility of slower-than-forecast economic growth creates the potential for lower prices for Brent, even as the likelihood of petroleum supply disruptions and slower-than-expected crude production growth raises the potential for higher prices," the EIA said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook.

Brent hit a 14-year high of around $140 per barrel on March 7 in response to global upheaval in petroleum supplies caused by the West's sanctions on Russia amid the conflict in Ukraine.

Since then, oil prices have come down sharply from a combination of recession fears in the United States, aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to combat 40-year highs in inflation and renewed coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importing country China.

In Wednesday's trade, Brent settled down at $88 per barrel for its lowest close since January 18.