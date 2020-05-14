UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Energy Agency Rejects Request To Halt New Infrastructure Projects Amid Pandemic - Chair

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:30 AM

US Energy Agency Rejects Request to Halt New Infrastructure Projects Amid Pandemic - Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Neil Chatterjee in a letter to Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring rejected the state's request to halt new energy infrastructure projects amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I view requests for a moratorium on energy projects to be short-sighted and impractical.

  Any step to slow the energy economy is a step in the wrong direction," Chatterjee said in the letter on Tuesday.

Chatterjee said hindering the approval of new energy infrastructure projects could have long-term and lasting negative impacts.

On May 7, Herring, on behalf of a coalition of US attorneys general, sent a letter to Chatterjee asking for a moratorium on approvals of all new and pending natural gas pipelines, liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities, and related fossil-fuel infrastructure projects until the end of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Virginia May Gas All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima orders distribution of Iftar meals ..

3 hours ago

Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, heal ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid grants Golden Visa to 212 DHA ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

4 hours ago

Urban air quality improves in US as coronavirus em ..

4 hours ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 6,523 ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.