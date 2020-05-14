US Energy Agency Rejects Request to Halt New Infrastructure Projects Amid Pandemic - Chair

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Neil Chatterjee in a letter to Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring rejected the state's request to halt new energy infrastructure projects amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I view requests for a moratorium on energy projects to be short-sighted and impractical.

Any step to slow the energy economy is a step in the wrong direction," Chatterjee said in the letter on Tuesday.

Chatterjee said hindering the approval of new energy infrastructure projects could have long-term and lasting negative impacts.

On May 7, Herring, on behalf of a coalition of US attorneys general, sent a letter to Chatterjee asking for a moratorium on approvals of all new and pending natural gas pipelines, liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities, and related fossil-fuel infrastructure projects until the end of the pandemic.