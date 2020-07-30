US Energy Consumption Hit 30-Year Low Amid Pandemic Shutdowns - Information Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) US energy consumption in April declined to a three-decade low largely due to pandemic restrictions, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Wednesday.

"April was the height of stay-at-home measures enacted to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, which caused a large drop in transportation, industrial, and commercial sector energy consumption," the release said. "Energy consumption in April 2020 was 14% lower than in April 2019, the largest year-over-year decrease in EIA's monthly total energy consumption, a data series that dates back to 1973.

"

April also recorded the lowest monthly energy consumption since September 1989, the release added.

US petroleum consumption fell from 20.1 million barrels per day (b/d) last April to 14.7 million b/d, a 27 percent decrease and the lowest monthly petroleum use in the United States since May 1983, the report added. Stay-at-home orders and other travel limitations over the pandemic were major factors.

However natural gas consumption increased 2 percent from April 2019, to 74.9 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), likely due to residential use by consumers subject to stay at home orders, the report said.