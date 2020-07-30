UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Energy Consumption Hit 30-Year Low Amid Pandemic Shutdowns - Information Agency

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

US Energy Consumption Hit 30-Year Low Amid Pandemic Shutdowns - Information Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) US energy consumption in April declined to a three-decade low largely due to pandemic restrictions, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Wednesday.

"April was the height of stay-at-home measures enacted to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, which caused a large drop in transportation, industrial, and commercial sector energy consumption," the release said. "Energy consumption in April 2020 was 14% lower than in April 2019, the largest year-over-year decrease in EIA's monthly total energy consumption, a data series that dates back to 1973.

"

April also recorded the lowest monthly energy consumption since September 1989, the release added.

US petroleum consumption fell from 20.1 million barrels per day (b/d) last April to 14.7 million b/d, a 27 percent decrease and the lowest monthly petroleum use in the United States since May 1983, the report added. Stay-at-home orders and other travel limitations over the pandemic were major factors.

However natural gas consumption increased 2 percent from April 2019, to 74.9 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), likely due to residential use by consumers subject to stay at home orders, the report said.

Related Topics

United States April May September Gas 2019 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th mee ..

26 minutes ago

Egypt praises Saudi, UAE efforts to solve Yemen cr ..

26 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed hails Dubai Statistics Centre& ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Cypriot FM discuss efforts to ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kenyan FM review bilateral rel ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss regional ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.