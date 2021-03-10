UrduPoint.com
US Energy Dept. Earmarks $30Mln To Research Quantum Computer Applications

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The US government announced plans to spend $30 million for quantum science research, which promises to create a new generation of electronic devices that process bits of data 100,000 times smaller than the width of a human hair, the Energy Department said in a release on Tuesday.

"Quantum computing and devices are poised to revolutionize the way we process information and develop new technologies that are currently beyond our reach," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in the release.

The $30 million will be provided to five Nanoscale Science Research Centers (NSRCs) operated by the Energy Department, the release said.

The project will focus on building tiny quantum structures and understanding the behavior of sub-atomic particles such as light photons and individual electrons, the release added.

Potential applications for this work range from quantum computers capable of complex forecasting, to quantum devices that could - for example - change properties for entire buildings on demand, according to the release.

