US Energy Dept, National Nuclear Security Admin Breached In Hacking - Report

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 02:10 AM

US Energy Dept, National Nuclear Security Admin Breached in Hacking - Report

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The US Energy Department and National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), which is responsible for nation's nuclear arsenal, have evidence that hackers compromised their networks, Politico reported on Thursday, citing officials directly familiar with the matter.

Suspicious activities have been uncovered in networks at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), Sandia and Los Alamos national laboratories, as well as at several offices of the Energy Department, the report said.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) earlier on Thursday warned that all levels of the US government were in "grave" peril after the massive hacking attack, which reportedly affected the Pentagon, Commerce Department, Department of Homeland Security, Treasury and National Institutes of Health.

The Washington Post reported earlier that a hacking group called APT29, also known as "the Dukes" or "Cozy Bear," allegedly linked to the Russian government, was likely behind the hacking but provided no proof for its claims. The Russian Embassy in the United States has dismissed media reports accusing Russian hackers as unfounded.

More Stories From World

