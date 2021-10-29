UrduPoint.com

US Energy Envoy 'Happy' That Russia Will Boost EU Gas Supply, Wished It Were Done Earlier

US State Department Senior Advisor for Global Energy Security, Amos Hochstein, said on Friday that he was glad to hear that Russian President Vladimir Putin told Gazprom to begin filling Europe's gas storage on November 8, but wished it happened a month earlier

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) US State Department Senior Advisor for Global Energy Security, Amos Hochstein, said on Friday that he was glad to hear that Russian President Vladimir Putin told Gazprom to begin filling Europe's gas storage on November 8, but wished it happened a month earlier.

"I was actually very happy to see that President Putin has given an instruction that on November 8 they will be in a position to start filling storage in Europe," Hochstein said. "I just wished it was October 8 not November 8. And if you do it November 8, perhaps, you can do it November 1. The time is now to address this."

