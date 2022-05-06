US Energy Envoy Pledges Concerted Effort to Elevate Ties With Caspian Nations

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) US Special Envoy for International Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein said on Thursday there will be a coordinated effort in the coming weeks and months to elevate relations with Caspian nations.

"We, the United States, have not done enough to put a relationship, again, both on a bilateral with each country as well as with the region," Hochstein said.

"I think we need to, as the United States, increase and elevate. And I think we are going to see that in the coming days, weeks and months. I think there is going to be concerted effort to elevate, to put an emphasis on the relationship and to increase the visibility in our relationship."

Hochstein added the Caspian region should be seen as a connection between north and south, east and west.

The official spoke at a Caspian Policy Center event marking 30 years of US-Caspian diplomatic relations.