US Energy Firm ConocoPhillips Says To Reduce Production In June By 460,000 Barrels Per Day

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:37 PM

US energy company ConocoPhillips will voluntarily reduce its production by 460,000 barrels per day, the company announced in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) US energy company ConocoPhillips will voluntarily reduce its production by 460,000 barrels per day, the company announced in a press release on Thursday.

"The company currently estimates voluntary curtailments for the month of June will be 460 MBOD gross, comprised of 260 MBOD gross in the Lower 48, 100 MBOD gross at Surmont and 100 MBOD gross in Alaska," the release said.

"This represents approximately 420 MBOED on a net basis."

The company said further voluntary curtailment decisions would be made on a month-by-month basis.

