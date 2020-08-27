UrduPoint.com
US Energy Firms Shut 310 Facilities In Gulf Of Mexico As Storm Laura Nears -Govt Bureau

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) US energy firms have shuttered some 310 facilities on the Gulf of Mexico and evacuated employees from those places as Hurricane Laura approached the oil-and-gas rich state of Texas, a government bureau said on Wednesday.

"Personnel have been evacuated from a total of 299 production platforms, (or) 46.5 percent of the 643 manned platforms in the Gulf of Mexico," the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) Hurricane Response Team, said in a statement. Separately, it said personnel were evacuated from another 11 drilling rigs at the Gulf - making up the total of 310.

