US energy giant Chevron to leave Myanmar: statement

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :US energy giant Chevron said it will pull out from Myanmar in a statement on Friday, shortly after French oil company TotalEnergies announced its own withdrawal from the country over "worsening" human rights abuses.

"In light of circumstances in Myanmar, we (will) enable a planned and orderly transition that will lead to an exit from the country," Chevron spokesman Cameron Van Ast said in the statement.