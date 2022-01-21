UrduPoint.com

US Energy Giant Chevron To Leave Myanmar: Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 03:48 PM

US energy giant Chevron to leave Myanmar: statement

US energy giant Chevron said it will pull out from Myanmar in a statement on Friday, shortly after French oil company TotalEnergies announced its own withdrawal from the country over "worsening" human rights abuses

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :US energy giant Chevron said it will pull out from Myanmar in a statement on Friday, shortly after French oil company TotalEnergies announced its own withdrawal from the country over "worsening" human rights abuses.

"In light of circumstances in Myanmar, we (will) enable a planned and orderly transition that will lead to an exit from the country," Chevron spokesman Cameron Van Ast said in the statement.

Related Topics

Company Oil Van Lead Myanmar From

Recent Stories

Blinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Part of Efforts A ..

Blinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Part of Efforts Aimed to De-escalate Situation ..

1 minute ago
 EU Restoring Minimal Presence in Kabul for Humanit ..

EU Restoring Minimal Presence in Kabul for Humanitarian Reasons - Stano

1 minute ago
 Greek-Turkish Economic Commission to Convene After ..

Greek-Turkish Economic Commission to Convene After 11-Year Hiatus - Athens

1 minute ago
 'World first' hydrogen shipment set to leave Austr ..

'World first' hydrogen shipment set to leave Australia for Japan

13 minutes ago
 COVID-19 cases cross 10M mark in Africa

COVID-19 cases cross 10M mark in Africa

13 minutes ago
 SSP stresses performance of Rescue 15 more effecti ..

SSP stresses performance of Rescue 15 more effective

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.