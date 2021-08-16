US Energy Groups Sue Government for Pausing Oil, Gas Leasing - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Twelve major US energy trade groups sued the Department of Interior (DOI) for imposing 'indefinite pause' on hydrocarbons leasing on Federal lands, they said in a statement on Monday.

"The American Petroleum Institute (API) and 11 other energy industry trade groups today filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Western District of Louisiana challenging the US DOI's indefinite pause on oil and natural gas leasing on federal lands and waters," the statement read.

The plaintiffs asked the court to declare DOI's actions arbitrary, capricious and exceeding statutory authorities, the court filing revealed.

"With the indefinite pause on federal oil and gas leasing, the department failed to satisfy procedural requirements and ignored congressional mandates for holding lease sales," API Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Paul Afonso said.

The law enforces the DOI to hold lease sales, but the department failed to meet these requirements in first eight months of the year, he added.

Afonso accused the government of creating uncertainty for the nation's energy sector and promised to continue working with authorities to solve this dispute.

"As our industry takes action to preserve our legal rights, we will continue working with the Biden administration on policies that support a lower-carbon future while providing access to the affordable, reliable energy our economy needs to recover," he said.

In January 2021, the Biden administration issued an order that mandated a pause on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands, onshore and offshore. The government directed the DOI to conduct a comprehensive review, but did not establish a specific timeframe when this work should be done.