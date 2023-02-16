UrduPoint.com

US Energy Official Calls For Cutting Off US Dollars To Rosatom - Senate Hearing

Andrew Light, assistant secretary of the US Department of Energy's Office of International Affairs, called on Thursday for the US to stop sending dollars to Russian state energy conglomerate Rosatom

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Andrew Light, assistant secretary of the US Department of Energy's Office of International Affairs, called on Thursday for the US to stop sending Dollars to Russian state energy conglomerate Rosatom.

"We should no longer send American dollars to Rosatom - especially after their disregard for nuclear safety in Ukraine," Light said in his testimony at a Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources hearing.

Light said it was essential for the US to invest in building domestic uranium capacity and to diversify its uranium supply chains in order to reduce reliance on uranium from Russia and China.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, Russia is the United States' fourth largest source of uranium. In 2021, 14% of the uranium the US purchased came from Russia.

