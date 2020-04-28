US Energy Production Surpasses Consumption First Time Since 1957 - EIA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Energy production in the United States surpassed consumption for the first time in 62 years, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday in its Monthly Energy Review.

"In 2019, for the first time since 1957, energy production exceeded energy consumption in the United States on an annual basis," EIA said.

US companies produced 101.0 quadrillion British thermal units (quads) of energy, while consumption reached only 100.2 quads, the report added.

Both measures hit record highs in 2018. A year later, energy production grew by 5.7 percent, and consumption decreased by 0.

9 percent, EIA noted.

During the past 10 years, the United States has increased domestic energy production substantially due to the growth of using of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, the report said.

"In 2019, US crude oil and natural gas plant liquids (NGPL) production totaled 31.8 quads, and natural gas production equaled 34.9 quads," EIA added. "Both values are record highs in the United States, surpassing their previous highs set in 2018."

Meanwhile, energy consumption remained steady over the past 20 years between 96 quads and 102 quads, the report said.