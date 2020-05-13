US Energy-Related Carbon Emissions to Drop 11% in 2020 - Energy Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The United States predicts an 11 percent drop in emissions of carbon dioxide from burning fossil and renewable fuels this year, a record percentage decline and the largest absolute yearly decline in surveys dating back more than seven decades, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Wednesday.

"US energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions will decline by 11% in 2020. If realized, this decline would represent the largest decline in not only percentage but also absolute terms in EIA's energy-related CO2 [carbon dioxide] series that dates back to 1949," the report said.

Much of the emissions drop in the EIA's updated forecast arises from estimates of the travel restrictions and general economic slowdown associated with the efforts to mitigate the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

However, even before the effects of COVID-19 became apparent in mid-March, EIA had expected a decline in 2020 energy-related emissions, generally consistent with the trend of lower US CO2 emissions since their peak in 2007, the report added.

The report noted that the projected percentage decline in energy-related CO2 emissions exceeds current forecasts of a 5 percent drop in gross domestic product this year, with US businesses shuttered and people forced to stay at home due to the pandemic.