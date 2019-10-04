UrduPoint.com
US Energy Secretary Perry To Announce Resignation In November - Reports

Fri 04th October 2019 | 05:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Rick Perry is expected to announce his resignation from the position of the US secretary of energy in November, media reported early on Friday.

The Politico news outlet reported, citing three people familiar with the matter, that Perry would be replaced, at least temporarily, by current Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has seen multiple resignations and scandals.

Earlier in October, US Democratic lawmakers expressed their willingness to question Perry, who visited Ukraine several times and held negotiations with the country's top officials, within the framework of their impeachment inquiry, initiated over a whistleblower complaint about Trump's conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Politico reported, citing its sources, that Perry's planned resignation was unrelated to the situation involving the US officials' Ukrainian contacts.

