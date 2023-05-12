US Energy Secretary Says America Needs Pipeline Permitting Reform 'Across The Board'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday that the United States needs permitting reform across the board in order to reliably distribute power and process critical minerals.

"We need permitting reform across the board," Granholm said during testimony to a House energy panel subcommittee.

It takes "far too long" to permit critical mineral processing facilities in the US, Granholm said.

The US needs pipeline infrastructure to dispatch power including natural gas, hydrogen and carbon capture, Granholm also said.

Granholm added that she is hopeful about the prospect of working with Congress on permitting reform.