US Energy Secretary Says No Cause To Hoard Gasoline After Colonial Pipeline Attack
Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 11:40 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The American public has no reason to hoard gasoline after the Colonial pipeline attack, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Tuesday.
"There should be no cause for hoarding gasoline, especially in light of the fact that the pipeline should be substantially operational by the end of the week," Granholm said during press briefing.