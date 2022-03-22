UrduPoint.com

US Energy Secretary Says Will Discuss Immediate Energy Actions At IEA Paris Ministerial

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2022 | 10:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Members of the International Energy Agency (IEA) will discuss immediate steps countries can take to advance clean energy and other organizational goals during the upcoming ministerial meeting in Paris, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Tuesday.

"Our conversations are going to center on immediate, actionable steps that IEA's members can take, both individually and collectively, to raise our ambitions, to advance our goals and to create millions of good paying jobs in the process," Granholm said during a press briefing.

Members will discuss opportunities to deepen clean energy research, coordinate efforts to secure critical mineral supply chains, and develop policies to use the power of clean energy markets to lift up communities in transition, Granholm also said.

The IEA 2022 Ministerial Meeting will take place in Paris on March 23 and 24. The meeting will be chaired by Granholm and include energy ministers from IEA's 31 member countries, as well as partner countries.

