(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette will travel to Austria, Portugal, and Germany next week to take part in an international nuclear security conference and the Munich Security Conference among other events, the department announced in a press release.

"First, the Secretary will visit Vienna, Austria to attend the International Atomic Energy Agency's International Conference on Nuclear Security (ICONS)," the release said on Friday. "On February 10, Secretary Brouillette will deliver the US National Statement to the Plenary Ministerial. During his visit to Vienna he will also participate in a series of bilateral meetings with his international counterparts on the sidelines of ICONS."

Following his Austria visit, Brouillette will head to Lisbon, Portugal on February 12 to tour the Port of Sines along with US and Portuguese government officials and industry representatives.

"On February 13, he will deliver remarks to the American Chamber of Commerce in Portugal and industry CEOs from the region," the release added.

Brouillette will conclude his trip with a visit to Munich, Germany to take part in the Munich Security Conference as well as to hold bilateral meetings.

"On February 15, the Secretary will provide remarks at the Three Seas Initiative panel, which he will co-chair with President of Estonia, Kersti Kaljulaid. The Secretary will discuss the importance of European energy security and transatlantic energy cooperation," the release concluded.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will lead the US delegation and deliver a speech at the Security Conference in the German city of Munich next week, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus announced on Wednesday.

The Munich Security Conference is an annual conference that gathers the world's foremost security experts, politicians and diplomats to discuss issues pertinent to global security. The MSC Core Group Meetings is a separate event where select participants exchange opinions on the most important issues of the day.