US Energy Secretary to Lead Delegation to Ukraine on Aug. 23-24 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will lead a delegation to Ukraine on August 23-24, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to Kyiv, Ukraine to attend the Crimea Platform Summit and events of the 30th Anniversary of Independence on August 23-24, 2021," the statement read.

"The Honorable Jennifer M. Granholm, Secretary of Energy, will lead the delegation."

The delegation also includes US embassy in Kiev Chargé d'Affaires ad interim Kristina Kvien and Assistant Energy Secretary Andrew Light, the statement added.