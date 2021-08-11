US Energy Security Envoy to Mitigate Risks Posed by Nord Stream 2 - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that Washington has appointed Amos Hochstein as Energy Security Envoy to implement the US-German deal on Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

"I am appointing Amos Hochstein to serve as the Department's Senior Advisor for Energy Security, underscoring the Administration's commitment to promote energy security for the United States and our allies and partners," Blinken said. "His immediate focus will be implementation of measures to reduce the risks posed by the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, as outlined in the July 21 Joint Statement of the United States and Germany on Support for Ukraine, European Energy Security, and our Climate Goals."

Hochstein was formerly the US Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs under President Barack Obama from 2014 to 2017.

He stepped down from the supervisory board of Ukraine's Naftogaz in October 2020 and has prominently expressed opposition to the Nord Stream 2 project.

"This appointment demonstrates the Administration's resolve to utilize energy diplomacy to ensure the security of supply during this critical time of energy transition, push back against the Kremlin's use of energy as a geopolitical weapon, and to advance a more secure and sustainable energy future for Ukraine and frontline NATO and EU countries," Blinken said.

In July, Germany and the US struck a deal that implies the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline without the threat of American sanctions. Among the conditions stipulated in the deal, Germany vowed to prevent Russia from "using energy as a weapon" and to use all possible leverage to prolong Russian gas transit through Ukraine.