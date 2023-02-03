US Engaged Chinese Officials on Detection of Surveillance Balloon-Defense Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The United States has engaged Chinese officials via various channels about Washington's detection of a surveillance balloon in its airspace, a Senior Defense Official told reporters on Thursday.

"We have engaged PRC officials with urgency through multiple channels," the official said. "They've been engaged both through their embassy here in Washington, and through our embassy in Beijing. We have communicated to them the seriousness with which we take this issue."